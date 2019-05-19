Clear

Jasonville PD search for stolen Jeep

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

appear in court next week. in tonight's crime alert.. the jasonville police department is asking for your help. police say they're looking for a stolen 20-13 jeep wrangler. you can see it there on your screen. police say the jeep was stolen early this morning. besides it's bright green paint... the jeep has a small dent in the passenger side rear bumper that can help identify it. if you have any information... you're asked to call green county crime stoppers. that number is located on the
