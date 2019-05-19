Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Strong storms, windy. HIGH: 78

Posted: May. 19, 2019 9:14 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Brady Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Storms possible this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

