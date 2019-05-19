Speech to Text for Surviving the Color Run

more folks across the wabash valley put their running shoes on this morning for a good cause. "surviving the color" 5-k run/walk kicked off at deming park this morning. all money raised goes to team of mercy. the group helps those who have lost a loved one to suicide. it's a way to honor the memory of those loved ones. participants say they want to show their support to those who have struggled with losing a loved one. "there are people out there that care and are willing to come and step in and help in anyway they can. it's also a personal thing for me. i've had a family member commit suicide, so i just want to let them know that people are out there." this was the sixth annual event. organizers say they