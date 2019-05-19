Clear

DECA yard sale

DECA yard sale

Posted: May. 19, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for DECA yard sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had a great turn out. it was a great day to get outside and give back. that's as northview high school deca students hosted a yard sale today. all proceeds will go to the clay youth and northview backpack program. it provides food to kids who may otherwise go without over the weekends or long breaks from school. students say they're passionate about this cause. the yard sale was a great way to help give back. "it's important to get the word out there and obviously a good cause to give food to children who may go without." organizers say this was the first yard sale they've put on.. but they plan to host a similar event
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms possible this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Surviving the Color Run

Image

Testical Festival

Image

DECA yard sale

Image

Go Topless for P.I.N.K.

Image

Bethesda cemetery cleanup

Image

Hate crimes rally

Image

Sycamores takes series over Bradley

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says