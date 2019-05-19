Speech to Text for DECA yard sale

had a great turn out. it was a great day to get outside and give back. that's as northview high school deca students hosted a yard sale today. all proceeds will go to the clay youth and northview backpack program. it provides food to kids who may otherwise go without over the weekends or long breaks from school. students say they're passionate about this cause. the yard sale was a great way to help give back. "it's important to get the word out there and obviously a good cause to give food to children who may go without." organizers say this was the first yard sale they've put on.. but they plan to host a similar event