Speech to Text for Go Topless for P.I.N.K.

day. people in terre haute are went riding for a good cause today. the wabash valley jeep junkies hosted "go topless jeep day for p.i.n.k." day ride! the ride kicked off at 10 this morning. all money raised from the event goes to p.i.n.k. of terre haute. its an organization that helps people in the wabash valley who's lives have been touched by breast cancer. members say it's a great way to get out and support the cause. "cancer is wicked. it's evil. it's not picky about who it gets, so i think it's good we all come together for a great cause." this was the third annual jeep ride.