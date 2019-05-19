Speech to Text for Bethesda cemetery cleanup

out others. we have a follow up on story that plenty of you have been talking about. volunteers are working to make a local cemetery look its best. there was a cleanup at bethesda cemetery in west terre haute today. it comes after several complaints about conditions at the cemetery. you may remember.. news 10 told you earlier this week former president, bill mclain, was voted off the board tueseday night. mike grayless was elected for the role. grayless.. other board memebrs and several volunteers were hard at work to make things beautiful at the cemetery. "this is what it's about is getting the grave yard to look like a cemetery should, not like a weed field. // taking care of the cemetery, and making sure that our loved ones get respected the way they deserve to be respected." grayless says he was very grateful to all the volunteers that came out to help. he says there may be another cleanup planned before memorial