Speech to Text for Hate crimes rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

together to voices come voices come together to speak up for an indiana hate crime law. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 night watch. i'm rondrell moore in for heather good. the many branches of the naacp held rallies statewide today. some of you may have seen the rally going down 3rd street in terre haute. the group says the current law excludes a mass of people from protection of hate crimes. news 10's richard solomon was at the rally today. he has more on how the organization is working to change this law. < many want their voices heard. the current hate crime law excludes a large portion of people who are targeted by hate crimes. the naacp is working to make sure no one is left out. across the state of indiana...the many branches of the naacp held rallies saturday. in vigo county...it brought people together from many different backgrounds. they're say they're not happy with the current hate crime law. "you have a voice so use it." neleigha jones is a local student who showed up. she believes it's important to make her voice heard. "no one should know what the word hate means. no one should have to feel that feeling of oh none of these people are ever gonna accept me" the law doesn't include gender..gender identity...age... or sex. it does allow judges to consider bias due to a victim's traits. sylvester edwards is the sylvester victim's traits. bias due to a to consider allow judges it does allow judges to consider bias due to a victim's traits. sylvester edwards is the president of the terre haute naacp chapter. he plans to take measures to amend the current law. "we want to make sure that our governor hears us loud and clear. we have to make sure that all our citizens are protected and covered. and this bill does not do it" for jones..she just wants to make sure her generation can have a life with no discrimination "if we didn't come out here to fight for people that weren't specifically put on that bill, who was" the naacp plans to get 1-hundred-thousand signatures on the petitions statewide. they hope that will urge the governor the amend the current hate crime law. back to you. "> previously, previously, indiana was previously, previously, indiana was one of 5 states without at hate crime law. republican leaders who back the law.. say they believe it protects everyone... by not listing specific groups, while potentially