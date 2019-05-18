Clear

Sycamores takes series over Bradley

ISU wins 10-2.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 11:41 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

it's senior day at bob warn field.. as the sycamores look to get one more win before the conference tourney in a rubber match against bradley.. **indiana state threatening in the 6th.. and the braves are giving runs away.. wild pitch.. jake means score.. 5-1 indiana state.. **later in inning.. another wild pitch on the walk.. roby enriquez scores.. sycamores up 6-1 after 6.. **bottom 7.. jordan schaeffer from west vigo triple.. scores a run.. indiana state up 7-1.. **later.. luke fegen doubles off wall in left.. two rbis there.. he finishes 2-2 with two doubles 4 rbis and 2 walks.. sycamores up big.. **top 9.. tyler ward strikes out the final batter of the game.. tyler whitbread threw a gem for indiana state in 8 innings of work.. he gives up just two runs as indiana state wins 10-2.. sycamores finish 3rd in the missouri valley conference and will face evansville to start the tourney.. senior luke fegen says he'll miss playing at bob warn field.
