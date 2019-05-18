Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and HOT before rain moves in by Sunday.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 9:31 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana look from the here is a live look from the brazil, indiana 4-h fairgrounds. photojournalist jaren west is capturing this image for us this morning. a student group is organizing a community yard sale there. you can see... for our saturday things are looking like they will be more summer like than anything. day time highs today top out at 87, and it will be sunny and breezy. tonight a few showers roll in, but we'll stay mild and breezy for the overnight. lows tonight down to 69. then tomorrow not quite as warm, but still at 77. windy with a chance for thunderstorms. still ahead on news 10 this morning... with any big sporting event you have warnings. you have sporting event with any big morning... on news 10 this still ahead s. thunderstormfor thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
A Taste of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Boys Track

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says