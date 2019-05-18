Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana look from the here is a live look from the brazil, indiana 4-h fairgrounds. photojournalist jaren west is capturing this image for us this morning. a student group is organizing a community yard sale there. you can see... for our saturday things are looking like they will be more summer like than anything. day time highs today top out at 87, and it will be sunny and breezy. tonight a few showers roll in, but we'll stay mild and breezy for the overnight. lows tonight down to 69. then tomorrow not quite as warm, but still at 77. windy with a chance for thunderstorms. still ahead on news 10 this morning... with any big sporting event you have warnings. you have sporting event with any big morning... on news 10 this still ahead s. thunderstormfor thunderstorms.