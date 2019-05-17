Speech to Text for THS Tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south the terre the terre haute south girls tennis team was going for a fifth straight sectional title.... tonigth the fifth-ranked lady braves faced sullivan in the sectional finals... lauren rowe with a big serve for the ace...she gave terre haute south their first point at one singles... nice play at the net by south's two singles player paige bennett, she puts it away....paige won in straight sets.... one doubles...south's breanna rogers and andrea saylor took care of business.... nice forehand winner by rogers... terre haute south wins five-nothing,the lady braves keep their sectional title streak alive! < really important. all four years of high school wanted to win this sectional with my team. it was a big