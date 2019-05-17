Clear

Boys Track

THN boys win track & field sectional for second year in a row

Posted: May. 17, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

back... the boys track and field sectional took place tonight at terre haute north....everyone knew coming it would be close between the patriots and terre haute south and it came down to the final event between these two rivals.... << nice crowd on hand at terre haute north.... terre haute south's jason swarens is one of the top discus throwers in the state, he proved it again winning sectionals.... sophomore brayden bender gave terre haute south another sectional title, the brave won the 110 meter hurdles... one of the fastest guys at the meet was clay city junior bryce patterson, he won his very first sectional taking the 100 meter dash.... good finish in the 1600 meter run....south freshman matthew gambill just beats his teammate cael light.... terre haute north picked up a win in the four by 100 relay....jonathan wyrick anchored it for the patriots.... senior jacob wilkes gives cloverdale a sectional title in the 300 meter hurdles... another exciting race was the 800 meter run between two patriots....joshua readinger just edges out michael dunagan for the victory..... how bryce patterson, the clay city eel with his second sectional title....this kid can fly, he wins the 200 meter dash... northview's braden norris wins his very first sectional title, winning the 3200 by 17 seconds.... this race came down to the four by 400 relay....terre haute north and terre haute south were seperated by just a half point... whoever won the race would win sectionals....jonathan wyrick once again finishes off another strong patriots relay effort to win sectionals for terre haute
