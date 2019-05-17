Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

people in people in terre haute are going riding for a good cause... the wabash valley jeep junkies is hosting the "go topless jeep day for p.i.n.k. ride! today-- members showed off some of the jeeps that will be in the ride.. all money raised from the event goes to p.i.n.k. of terre haute. its an organization that helps people in the wabash valley who's lives have been touched by breast cancer. members say it's a great way to get out and support the cause. "jeep people are kind of unique. you know they look for any reason to you know get out here in the wind and on a great day like we are going to have tomorrow, its just a great chance to do that. again, when you're helping an organization like pink that helped so many other people, its just an easy thing to do.o" the ride kicks off at 10 tomorrow morning at the terre haute airport.. with a party following at 4:30 p.m. there will even be prizes! you can register tomorrow morning... for more information, we've linked you to the "jeep junkies" facebook page on our website