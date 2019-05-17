Clear

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

road construction can cause a lot of traffic headaches... but one indiana department of transportation project is doing something a little differently. they've started working at night. news 10's sarah lehman is live near a major road project on u.s. 41 in terre haute. she has details on why the change.. and a reminder on how you can keep crews safe. patrece...rondrell... if you've driven through terre haute on any given night then you may have seen this here behind me. that's right it's road construction. now, i want to point out here that you all can see me very well because of the lights we have here... but if we turn those lights off and only use the lights from our news car this is what you see... that can make it dangerous for you all as drivers and for these workers. we've reported before about safety when it comes to construction zones as many of you know u.s. 41 has been under construction for the past few months. the work started out during the day...causing a huge headache for drivers. indiana department of transportation says they've switched to working on their main constrcution at night because of the impact it has on traffic. it''s something drivers in terre haute say has made an impact. "especially since they did construction at margaret so long like that was a huge hindrance and now looking at 41 it's just... /// i feel like it's just usually on the highway that i see it at night but i think it would be better if they did do it at night since obviously 41 is like the main way to get through town i think it would be easier if you did it at night so most people wouldn't be affected." as always if you come up on construction at any time of day you should slow down... pay close attention... and follow the signs to make sure you and the workers get home safely. in-dot says they hope the consturction here on 41 will be done by june. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. there are easy ways for
