Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to be? i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 64. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 87. breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 28 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 11 to 14