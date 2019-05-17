Speech to Text for Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

lower legs. residents at one local living facility got a little creative today. they participated in an event called "pimp my ride". as part of the fun....residents decorated their wheel chairs in creative themes. they even dressed up to match their rides. they then had a parade through their building. they did it all with a little help from the staff at springhill village in terre haute. afterwards residents got to listen to live music and enjoy a few refreshments. organizers say everyone had a great say everyone organizers refreshments. organizers say everyone had a great time. "this event and all week long we celebrate what fun it is and what wonderful lives that they lead in skilled nursing care whether its short term care or long term care so it really is a celebration." these event wrapped up "national