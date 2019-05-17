Speech to Text for Teachers express concerns over changes

"well sure, if teachers want to do this i think that's great but don't make everyone do it and i think that's why we're all so upset." teachers across indiana are shocked with some changes in license requirements. they say the bill passed quickly... with little warning to educators. good evening and thanks for joining us. preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow. that's what indiana governor eric holcomb says is a major goal. but the path to success is causing trouble for local teachers. in 20-17...governor holcomb said there were at least 95-thousand highly paid job openings. however, he also said there aren't enough skilled workers to fill the positions. since then...indiana leaders have been working to solve the problem. last month the indiana general assembly passed a new law. it means new requirements for hoosier teachers. the requirement sends teachers out into the workforce to learn more about the jobs available to students. that's so they can better teach that plan to students. tonight news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in downtown terre haute. she's learning just what these changes mean for local teachers. i'm live outside of the vigo county school corporation headquarters. teachers in this district say a new law makes them feel unappreciated and overworked. something that doesn't bode well for the future of education in the hoosier state. < right now there is a shortage of educators in the state of indiana. state representative and math teacher, tonya pfaff, says, this new law only adds to the issue. "i had really high hopes as teachers that we would get an adequate pay raise and that didn't happen and then this comes along and it's like ok we aren't going to get a raise but were also going to give you another requirement so just go figure it out and do it."' educators have a license that must be renewed every 5-years. one way to do that is by getting "90" "professional growth plan" or p-g-p points. 90 points is equal to 90 hours. the new law requires "15" of those hours to be an "externship" or other "professional development." deputy superintendent, karen goeller, says it's a way to help teachers become more developed. "it's asking them to refocus their professional development on the career navigation piece as opposed to allowing them the flexibility to focus it on a personal or school goal." pfaff says this just another way to steer people from going into the field. "we're having people not go into the profession,we're having people leave indiana and then you throw on another mandate and it's like ok and then they leave which is a problem for everyone because at the end of the day everyone needs an education and everyone deserves an excellent education." > pfaff told me that as a representative and a teacher this is important to her. she plans on trying to amend the law so that it amend the law trying to she plans on trying to amend the law so that it would become "optional" for teachers. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.