'That's what debt is, it's a burden.' Amount of student loan debt dramatically increasing for those

"people in "people in the wabash valley" are among millions in the united states.. who say.. they're drowning "in student loan debt". that even includes.. "senior citizens". "experts say".. those "60" and older.. owed about "66"-point-"7"-billion-dollar "in 20-15". news 10's.. "alia blackburn".. did some digging "on the increasing numbers". she has some "of your thoughts".. "on the student loa saga". //////// < "my son just graduated last weekend from lincoln technical institute..." "it's like as soon as he finished they said hey mom, gotta make that payment." the loan bills have already started arriving for dori myers. "i'm paying a little more than 12-thousand back..." at lincoln tech... her son studied "automotive collison repair". for just a one year program... between myers and her son.. they're paying back about 26-thousand dollars in loans. "that takes a chunk out of my budget and of course on a teacher salary, that budget is not big." *nats of typing* on facebook... we wanted to know if you were paying student loans... a lot of you say *nats of messenger sounds* you're just trying to get by... *nats of messenger sounds* all while paying several thousand dollars in debt... *nats of messenger sounds* some.. who are "still" paying while in their sixties... say these loans might even follow them to the grave. *nats of paper drop* this is a study from the "consumer financial protection bureau". the 18 pages.. sort out the debt load by state. in 20-17.. nearly 73-thousand hoosiers... ages 60 and older... had a total 2-billion dollars of student debt. in illinois... it was around 5-billion that same year. "thats what a debt is... it's a burden." myers.. who is also a teacher.. says one way to break the burden cycle.. is thru education. she hopes to see more classes... like financial literacy... offered earlier in school. "kids going in, unless they're either a little older and have a more sense of money or unless they have parents that guided their way. sometimes they go in like yeah i'll borrow that and then the burden is too gruesome for them." though myers will be paying on loans into her 60's. she's hoping her son won't have to. "i hope to set him up so he can be a successful young man, he's just 20, he's still young, but i'm hoping this will lead him to his future." working together to ease the burden.. so he can prepare for whats ahead. in terre haute, alia blackburn.. news 10.> //////// according "to the c-f-p-b".. the majority of older people "with student loan debt".. used it.. to pay for "their children's education".