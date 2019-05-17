Clear
Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wabash valley "a wabash "a wabash valley community".. i working to update "it's infrastructure". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. breaks down.. "just how they'll do it".. and "how much it is expected to cost". ////// < "many sewer lines here in lawrenceville are decades old. those lines are in bad shape. the city is now working to address some of the worst." the city will focus on sewer lines on the east end of town first. that's where the oldest lines are located. those lines are made out of tile and have broken down over time. just two weeks ago.. a cave-in cost the city "1"-hundred thousand dollars to fix. i spoke with lawrenceville mayor "don wagner". he says many of the lines that were once round.. have become oval over time. the city has received a "5"-hundred thousand dollar federal grant to update those lines. the mayor hopes to get as much line fixed as possible. "that's going to go pretty fast. we hope to do maybe six or seven thousand feet. maybe ten thousand if we get lucky. it's all what happens when we get in there and look at it." "at the top of the hour.. i'll have how one resident feels about the project. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10." >
