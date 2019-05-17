Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storms". "a traffic alert" for drivers planning to be "on terre haute's southside" "tomorrow". "springhill road" from u-s highway-"41" to "7th street" will be closed. this will allow "crews" to work on the storm sewer drainage system in the area. "the road" is expected to be closed from "7"-in the morning
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says