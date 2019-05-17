Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com". "duke energy employees".. showed-up to put-in some hard work today. but it wasn't to restore power. "duke energy" organizes an event called "volunteer in action days". "workers" go to places in the community and offer their help. "today".. we caught "45"-of those workers "at the exotic feline rescue center" in centerpoint, indiana. they were doing everything.. from planting trees.. to building cages for the animals. /////// 08:36:58,23 ///// "this is one of our most unique volunteer events.. where we're working with animals. our volunteers love it. it's something that the community needs and we just really have a good time doing it. ." //////// "organizers say".. the number of volunteers would've been "almost double".. but many were repairing damage "from last night's
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says