Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sullivan Ag Day

Sullivan Ag Day

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan Ag Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

special lesson an extra special lesson "outside of the classroom" for a group of sullivan county "3rd"-graders today. that's today's "education alert". in fact.. "234"-"young minds" paid a visit "to the sullivan county 4-h fairgrounds" "for ag day". "the local f-f-a chapter" hosted the annual event. "the kids" went on a hayride, planted flowers, and played with baby chicks. "each station" was set-up to teach them a little bit more about agriculture. ///// ////// "so today we're just hoping that they learn a little bit more about agriculture, learn something that they didn't know before and also to be exposed to the sullivan ffa chapter and local businesses." ////// "3rd grade ag day" has been a tradition for more than
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says