Sullivan Ag Day

special lesson an extra special lesson "outside of the classroom" for a group of sullivan county "3rd"-graders today. that's today's "education alert". in fact.. "234"-"young minds" paid a visit "to the sullivan county 4-h fairgrounds" "for ag day". "the local f-f-a chapter" hosted the annual event. "the kids" went on a hayride, planted flowers, and played with baby chicks. "each station" was set-up to teach them a little bit more about agriculture. ///// ////// "so today we're just hoping that they learn a little bit more about agriculture, learn something that they didn't know before and also to be exposed to the sullivan ffa chapter and local businesses." ////// "3rd grade ag day" has been a tradition for more than