Speech to Text for Vigo County election board meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people of their 2nd amendment".. end quote. "an election alert" for you at this hour.. as results "are now official in vigo county". it's been "10"-days "since election day". "the 20-19 primary municipal election" is now "certified" in vigo county. "this afternoon".. "an election board meeting was held" at the vigo county courthouse. "election officials" looked over "9"-provisional ballots. "2"-of those counted. "the results for each race" are now confirmed in the county records after today's certification. "election board members" also discussed polling locations.. and adding "the casino referendum" on the ballot in november. /////// /////// "we've started the conversation north, south, east and west outside the city limits to accomodate the county residents and be responsible financially as to how we handle it. i think, i don't think it's going to be a huge tax burden to anybody." /////// another another meeting is set "for june" to work-out the details. "if" approved.. "the question" would read.. "shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county?" "voters" would select "yes" or, "no". in a recent "news 10 poll".. "70"-percent "were in favor" of bringing a casino to town. "24"-percent "were against it". the remaining "6"-percent