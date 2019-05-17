Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clark County says no to weed

Clark County says no to weed

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clark County says no to weed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-wabash valley community.. has chosen "to stand up against a law" that may get passed by the state's top seat. "if" governor "j-b pritzker" legalizes marijuana.. "leaders in clark county say".. they will come together to say "no" to dispensaries "in their backyard". new for you now at "5". news 10's.. "richard solomon".. was "at the county council meeting this morning" when this agreement was made. he joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom.. with more.. on their motives behind this decision. "richard"... /////// clark county council members tell me they want to keep their community as safe as possible. some say by keeping it a "tight knit" community.. they'v been able to keep illegal things out. that includes drugs and crime. they say that the legalization of marijuana will bring in more than anyone bargained for. it was a unanimous decision this morning. all "nays" for any marijuana dispensaries coming to clark county. leaders say bringing marijuana to the county.. adds to the growing pile of illegal outlets people already have access to. council members drafted a resolution "if" and "when" th state decides to pass the law. /////// "well there's no great public outcry to legalize this stuff.. and that...we set an example there for our people. marijuana may be made legal here in illionis but it is still against federal law." /////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have even more from council members on why they feel saying "no" to dispensarie is the best option for clark county. reporting live in the news room, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. /////// "the other hot
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says