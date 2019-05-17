Speech to Text for Clark County says no to weed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-wabash valley community.. has chosen "to stand up against a law" that may get passed by the state's top seat. "if" governor "j-b pritzker" legalizes marijuana.. "leaders in clark county say".. they will come together to say "no" to dispensaries "in their backyard". new for you now at "5". news 10's.. "richard solomon".. was "at the county council meeting this morning" when this agreement was made. he joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom.. with more.. on their motives behind this decision. "richard"... /////// clark county council members tell me they want to keep their community as safe as possible. some say by keeping it a "tight knit" community.. they'v been able to keep illegal things out. that includes drugs and crime. they say that the legalization of marijuana will bring in more than anyone bargained for. it was a unanimous decision this morning. all "nays" for any marijuana dispensaries coming to clark county. leaders say bringing marijuana to the county.. adds to the growing pile of illegal outlets people already have access to. council members drafted a resolution "if" and "when" th state decides to pass the law. /////// "well there's no great public outcry to legalize this stuff.. and that...we set an example there for our people. marijuana may be made legal here in illionis but it is still against federal law." /////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have even more from council members on why they feel saying "no" to dispensarie is the best option for clark county. reporting live in the news room, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. /////// "the other hot