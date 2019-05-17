Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Speech to Text for "No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

/////// "educators" share "their thoughts".. on the recent laws put in place "for renewing their licenses". "this afternoon".. we hear why "many of them" are "not in favor" of the changes. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, may 17th. ///// "several indiana teachers".. are "taken back".. by the sudden change in requirements "for license renewals". "some feel".. it could impact our current and future educators. news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. joins us now "live" "from the vigo county school corporation administration building". she shares with us.. "the details" of these changes. "jordan"... //////// susie.. the teachers i spoke with said many weren't expecting the changes. in fact, the school board sent out a formal letter just this morning... some educators feel the information isn't clear. the majority of educators have a license that must be renewed every 5-years. one way to do that is by getting "90" "professional growth plan" or p-g-p points. 90 points is equal to 90 hours. the new law requires "15" of those hours to be an "externship" or other "professional development." some of the confusion is what would meet the qualifications for those hours. the idea is for them to gain knowledge about workforce needs in their communities. in turn... they can help better teach skills to students. not all educators are excited to see this mandatory change. tonya pfaff is a state representative and math teacher. she feels this just adds to a teacher's workload. the vigo county school deputy superintendent says it's an opportunity for teachers to become more well-rounded. ////// "you know no one asked us, no one consulted us. if someone would've said hey tonya what do you think about this? i would've said well sure if teachers want to do this i think it's great. but don't make everyone do it and i think that's why we're all so upset." "we want teachers to engage in professional development that feels most beneficial to them. so at least make them aware of the new law and let them think about what that might look like for them." /////// pfaff says she sees the benefits of this.. but wishes it was optional. it takes place july 1st. coming up at 6, i'll share how she plans on taking matters into her own hands to support other educators. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. ///////