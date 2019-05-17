Clear

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Posted: May. 17, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sentence will stand. "indiana state police say".. "1"-person died in a crash "in washington, indiana". "news 10" first told you about the crash last night. the crash happened on interstate-"69" in daviess county. "indiana state police say".. "43"-year-old "heather niemeier" lost control of her vehicle... and hit a guardrail. "police say".. the car came to a stop "upside down" near a body of water.. and up against a bridge pillar. "niemeier" died at the scene. "an autopsy" determined drowning was niemeier's cause of death. "the cause of the crash".. is still under
