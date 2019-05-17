Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Clear

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Bridge in 2005

"your local news and "an appeals court".. has upheld a conviction "in a covered bridge arson case". "the court says".. "jesse payne" was sane at the time of the crimes.. and his sentence "is appropriate." ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, may 16th. it's a new decision.. in a case we've been following for you for several years now. ////// "a judge" sentenced "payne" to "90"-years in prison in 20-18. "police said".. "payne" set fire "to the bridgeton covered bridge" in 20-05. "they believe".. he also planned to set fire "to the mansfield covered bridge" that same night. investigators also accused him of burning down "the jeffries ford bridge" in 20-02. "a jury" found him "guilty, but mentally ill." "payne" appealed his conviction. one of his points.. was that he was insane during the crimes. "the appeals court said".. his actions around the time of the fire suggested "a consciousness of guilt". under the decision, payne's "90"-year
