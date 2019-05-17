Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - the state fire marshal will be called in to investigate a late night house fire. it happened at around 11:30 last night. this is at 80-14 east county road 1200 north. that's east of brazil a little north of highway 40. firefighters found the home fully engulfed. no injuries were reported.

school will be in session as normal today in martinsville, illinois. that's after two schools there were on lockdown yesterday. martinsville elementary and junior senior high schools said dismissal was delayed due to a safety concern. school leaders say students reported seeing a stranger near the playground at the elementary school. no-one was found.

jay samuel ellis is now behind bars this morning. police had warned that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. police wanted him for questioning about a shooting that happened this past saturday in brazil. he was also wanted for multiple felony charges.

the clay county humane society needs your help. the facility is running out of food and blankets as well as space. right now in house they have nearly 180 animals. normally they have anywhere from 70-80. you can contact the shelter if you're interested in adopting an animal.

happening today---hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout indiana and illinois will be hanging out on the rooftops of dunkin donuts. it's all to benefit special olympics . news 10's abby kirk is staking it out this morning at the terre haute location. abby, how's the view? alia--- luckily i'm not too afraid of heights. if i was we'd have a problem.! we're hanging out on the rooftop of dunkin donuts in terre haute bright and early this morning! some local police officers and firemen are out here. alia---you said this is all to benefit special olympics! last year- "indiana" raised more than 10-thousand dollars for the event. this year they're hoping to get that number even bigger! - been here since "5" this morning---goes until when today? cash or check, they will be out here until noon today. good vibes, happy friday...come support a good cause. back to you in the studio.

the warrior trail at griffin bike park is now officially open in vigo county. and here's the neat part - the trail can be accessed by anyone - including those in wheelchairs or who need special bikes. the trail is also a tribute to soldiers who have been killed protecting our freedoms. lieutenant governor suzanne crouch was at a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday. she says this new trail will bring more people to indiana and terre haute and help to celebrate everyone!

and speaking of biking - today is national bike to work day! it's one of the older national days. it was started in 1955 by the league of american bicyclists. it's always held on the third friday in may, because may is national bike month. there are many benefits to cycling to work. you get your workout in, you are not creating air pollution, and if you ride with others, you can make new friends. the number of bike commuters in the u-s grew more than 47% between the year 2000 and 2011.

mostly sunny and warm today - summer-like to finish the week. a high at 86. then, mostly clear tonight, not as cool. lows drop to 64. saturday is looking like a repeat performance, mostly sunny and a high at 87. clear to start your night tomorrow, a low at 67, but showers and storms look likely sunday. highs on sunday in the upper 70s. have a great weekend.