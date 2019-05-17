Clear

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

A stationary front camped to our north could bring continued chances of unsettled weather through the weekend, but at this point, sunshine and warm days look likely Friday and Saturday.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:04 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Friday night: Clear and warm. Low: 64°

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front camped to our north could bring continued chances of unsettled weather through the weekend, but at this point, sunshine and warm days look likely Friday and Saturday. By Sunday a powerful cold front will blast into the area. This will bring chances for strong-to-severe thunderstorms. We're keeping a close eye on this as damaging wind gusts could develop. After Sunday, it looks as though another stretch of dry days will arrive and temperatures will bounce between the 70s and 80s.

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
