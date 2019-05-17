Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Friday night: Clear and warm. Low: 64°

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front camped to our north could bring continued chances of unsettled weather through the weekend, but at this point, sunshine and warm days look likely Friday and Saturday. By Sunday a powerful cold front will blast into the area. This will bring chances for strong-to-severe thunderstorms. We're keeping a close eye on this as damaging wind gusts could develop. After Sunday, it looks as though another stretch of dry days will arrive and temperatures will bounce between the 70s and 80s.