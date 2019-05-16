Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we wish them both happy retirement! now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... a viewer video from clinton, indiana earlier today... tonight a 10 percent chance of showers after 4am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. south southwest wind around 9 mph. thanks weather... saint mary of the woods was playing for another national title today, we'll let you know how the pomeroys did coming up.... did coming up.... the pomeroys you know how today, we'll let national title another playing for the woods was saint mary of the woods was saint