Clear

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

icon under the "features tab. a special send off for a long time volunteer. mrs. hansford has been volunteering at lost creek elementary school in terre haute for the last 21 years. she works with mrs. plasse's first graders one on one with reading help. every thursday you'll find her in the school halls. so today news 10 surprised her by showing up for her special send off. the kids all wrote her cards. she even received some from former students. and of course they all had to say "thank you grandma" with one big group hug. mrs. plasse wanted her helper to know how much she's appreciated. ..."it's very difficult for one teacher to reach all 22 or 23 students every day. so to have that helper who i trust to sit in the hallway..read one on one with these children..most of them have help from home, but thee are a lot that don't.." mrs. plasse is retiring from teaching after 31 years...so mrs. hansford decided to
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A Warm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

Image

Sullivan County students receive some hands on training

Image

United Way holds learning session as it searches for volunteers

Image

Ribbon cutting at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Man wanted in connection to Brazil shooting arrested

Image

Police use drone to watch over area as parents pick up kids after 'safety concerns' at Martinsville

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

'There has to be more to my life," A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says