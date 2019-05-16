Speech to Text for A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

a special send off for a long time volunteer. mrs. hansford has been volunteering at lost creek elementary school in terre haute for the last 21 years. she works with mrs. plasse's first graders one on one with reading help. every thursday you'll find her in the school halls. so today news 10 surprised her by showing up for her special send off. the kids all wrote her cards. she even received some from former students. and of course they all had to say "thank you grandma" with one big group hug. mrs. plasse wanted her helper to know how much she's appreciated. ..."it's very difficult for one teacher to reach all 22 or 23 students every day. so to have that helper who i trust to sit in the hallway..read one on one with these children..most of them have help from home, but thee are a lot that don't.." mrs. plasse is retiring from teaching after 31 years...so mrs. hansford decided to