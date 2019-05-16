Speech to Text for Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local two local two local police officers are getting some praise tonight... news 10 stopped by the jasonville police department today to honor two of its officers.. "sargent brian pilant" and "ryan van horn".. the officers were rewarded for their herosim in saving a wanted suspect. they recount the moment the suspect went into water... and van horn jumped in to save him... they had to give the suspect c-p-r.. the officers say they didn't stop to think about it. <"you don't really think about the termperature of the water. i thought i could help him so i jumped in. it was just instincts. i mean your training falls in, and youre used to doing it. its stuff you're trained to do. you never think you have to do it. but when it does come about it just falls right into place and goes."> you can still nominate deserving first responders.. head on over to wthi tv dot com.. click on the "honoring the badge"