Sullivan County students receive some hands on training

our website... wthi tv dot com. students in sullivan county received a little hands-on training. sullivan high school students are in the process of building a barn. it's located next to the agriculture center and behind the school. it'll be used as storage.. educators say the project gave students real world experience. "its been hard but its been a lot of fun too./// ive learned leadership, hardwork. you can do anything with a little hardwork." the project is a part of sullivan high schools landscaping