Speech to Text for Ribbon cutting at Griffin Bike Park

million dollars. a new trail is now open at griffin bike park in terre haute... but it's not just any bike trail. news 10's sarah lehman was there for the ribbon cutting. she has more on why this trail is so special. patrece... the warrior trail is a place where anyone can come to walk... run... or ride their bikes. it's also a place where the griffin family want's people to remember our fallen heros. <it's a bike trail... but not just any bike trail... it was specifically made for people with disabilities. people who need wheelchairs...or special bikes. it's something unique to terre haute and vigo county. "i don't know of any other bike facility that is accessible to absolutely anyone this is probably the first in the state so it's definatley something to be celebrated." it all started when kaylinn visited with a summer program. she was wheelchair bound and couldn't do everything the other students could.. but she loved every single second on the trails. that's when the bike park decided to make a special trail for people like her. 'life is crazy sometimes so we need time to be out in nature and we all need time to be out in nature." not only is it for people with special abilities... all down the trail is a tribute to soldiers who have been killed. something that hits home for the griffins. they lost their son in 2009 when he was killed in action in afghanistan. they say this kind of tribute is different becuase it's colored pictures of each solidier who gave their all. "i had one of my friends today said they made it to the bridge and they couldn't go further because it just touched him so much it just filled up their cup and so that's what this is about too is making and allowing people an oppurtunity to remember and honor those that have given their all."> lieutenant governor susan crouch was also at the ribbon cutting today. she says she can't wait to see what this trail does for terre haute and indiana. what makes the trail accessible to everyone is that it's wider than the other trails... and