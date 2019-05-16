Speech to Text for Police use drone to watch over area as parents pick up kids after 'safety concerns' at Martinsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police are police are releasing more information tonight..about what prompted a lockdown at two martinsville schools... martinsville elementary and junior senior high schools said dismissal was delayed "due to a safety concern." the clark county sheriff's office said it came after police received information that put them on high-alert. they have not said what caused the alert. officers walked the wooded areas near the schools to clear any potential issues. they also used a drone for over the area to monitor the threat.. and keep officers safe. the drone was still in place while parents picked up their kids from school. we will of course