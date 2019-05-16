Speech to Text for 'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

it's a nightmare story that's hard to hear. alice whalen barrett says, she lived through years of abuse while living at an orphanage for kids, in vigo county. 40 years later she's telling her story. but she says she was far from the only victim. we found others who have their own terrifying stories. tonight, it's the conclusion of our special report on the glenn home. the reunion was decades in the making. // at beginning / /title key they are people on a journey back in time... 07:21:53,05 "this looked just like this before they revamped it." this group had reconnected recently through social media. on this day they met at a place they called home... for the first time in 40 years. the glenn home. 07:21:53,05 "this was our swimming pool was right about here" they "all" lived here as kids... each taken from his or her parents.. here, they were supposed to have a better life. 07:40:28,24 "remember the plays and stuff" and they told us, plenty of it was better.. the kids.. now fully grown took us on a tour of their old stomping grouds. they relived memories of horse riding.. ball games... and causing mischief. they showed off where they slept, where they ate and where they played... "nat break" and some of them showed us.. where they cried... alice whalen barrett connie higgins, rhonda stewart, emma bowser, and others lived here while ival lane was in charge. they say lane abused them. before this tour they met with us over the course of several months.. sharing their stories for the first time. // 1:57 he threw me down, beat me 08:32:16,16 "in my book he was the devil. he was the devil. he was horrifying." emma bowser was only a small child when she went to glenn home. within months... she says lane continued a cycle of sexual abuse in her life 08:16:15,21 "that's when he threw me down, hit me, beat me up and raped me // // 08:17:07,24 "i didn't really know if i wanted to live anymore, felt like i wanted to die." bowser says she still has trouble dealing with the past.. she's not the only one.. 10:06:33,06 "well i'm just glad i got out when i did." rhonda stewart also continues to live with painful memories. we found records showing she had a heart condition. one procedure required doctors going through her groin... she tells us of a time lane demonstrated on her how it would work. she was no more than 6 years old. // 2:32 he kind of ya know, put his hands 09:48:22,28 "he kind of you know put his hands where it was supposed to be and everything and... rondrell: how did you feel? well i felt kind of weird because ive already been through this 3,4 four times i could have told him more than what he could have told me." back on the tour, a trip to the gym unblocked tough memories of an incident she says she had wiith lane. 07:53:40,02 // 3:30 it's so hard after all these years "i spent hours cleaning the bleachers.. he said you did a rotten job. he said ive got to show you something... and he put me up and he took me in there and he locked me in!" 01:33:11,21 "i asked a question and he pushed me and asked "are you really that stupid'. " higgins had to go to the home, after she says her father sexually molested her. while there, she claims lane was emotionally, physically, and mentally abusive.. 01:40:13,02 "there's other things that are hidden in the back of my head that i can't remember." 01:39:49,05 "it's so hard after all these years. if i had to do over again, i would have probably stayed in my home and took the abuse." as we wrapped up the tour.. alice whalen barrett saw something that unlocked her deepest pain. 08:36:17,10 "that's where he would lock me whenever i was being bad." special thanks to chief photojournalist mike latta and executive producer annie johnston for their help with this story. ival lane died in 2008. we reached out to his remaining family. his oldest daughter janita, was the only one to return our calls. she denied any wrong-doing of her father... but did say to us quote. "if he did it, he's paying for it now. a few other family members who asked not to be identified contacted us. they said they were appalled hearing the allegations. after hearing the women's