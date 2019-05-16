Speech to Text for 'There has to be more to my life," A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

place to call home. "getting off of work, getting in your car and not knowing where you're going to drive to spend the night. some nights sitting in the car waking up four or five hours later, getting up and you're literally sitting at a 90 degree angle for that long sleeping, it's really what you call rock bottom." but, it didn't stop there.. being homeless was just one of many setbacks for fox. "combining that with family members dying on christmas, new years, thanksgiving, my birthday, everything was literally stacked against me." then one day it clicked..and he realized his life needed a major change. "a light switch came on and said from this moment on you're never going to be the same." and so it was. from then on, levi fox became a best-selling author. his newest book is called "when the storm runs out of rain" homeless to hardback" but it didn't stop there. "now, i'm taking my story to students across the country and telling those students it's never too late...they can be anything they want to be." he shares his story...so that others can learn from his mistakes instead of making their own. "it all starts with connecting at the high school level where i had my regret, giving these students the opportunity to hopefully not have that." > fox wants to continue spreading the positive message to students across indiana. coming up at 6, i'll share his next steps for helping high schoolers stay on the right track. back to you.