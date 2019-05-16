Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Vincennes FEMA progress

Vincennes FEMA progress

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes FEMA progress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the city of "the city of vincennes" is beginning one of the final phases "of its levee project". "leaders hope" when completed.. "the levee" will ge "two thumbs up" from fema. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" is "live" in vincennes. he explains.. "how fema's decision" could affect "your wallet directly". /////// recent rains have caused the river to rise here in vincennes. but thanks to the city's levee.. most residents in the city don't have to worry about flooding. however, if the levee is not certified by fema.. nearly three quarters of vincennes will have to worry about flood insurance. /////// < crews were hard at work thursday along the city's levee. ground samples were being collected. all in the hopes of finding out where water is seeping through. "we have to replace thirty relief wells along this section of the levee and we've looked at several ways we could do that. and the best way we've come up with is to construct what's called a cut off wall or a sheet pile wall on the river side of the levee." "the project can be a difficult one to understand but simply put this is what they're dealing with. water currently can seep underneath this long stretch of the levee. now the project hopes to put up a barrier to stop this seepage. once the project is done the levee will be certified and residents wont see a difference. however if the certification dosen't come, well that's a different story." "you know fema and the dnr are redoing the flood maps. and we're one of the last three counties that will be completed. without that certification it's as if there is no levee there at all." being left off the flood map would have huge ramifications for residents living in the city limits. nearly three quarters of homeowners with mortgages would have to purchase flood insurance. but as crews begin the first few stages of work...city leaders are confident that won't happen. "i'm not worried that our levee wont be certified. we'll get this work done and we'll stay certified." "we're going to get certified. i mean we have to. being taken off of the fema flood maps and not achieving that rating and providing protection we've never considered that. it's just we're going to do it." > ///////// the final project will not be a cheap one. at the top of the hour i'll have how much city leaders believe this project will cost. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. //////// "a local coffee brand" shouldn't see coffee brand"
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'There has to be more to my life," A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

Image

The Race for Education

Image

There should not be any changes to Rex Coffee after Clabber Girl sale

Image

Vincennes FEMA progress

Image

Drug Court proclamation brings awareness to those fighting addictions

Image

New animals protection laws are working, but it is placing a strain on shelters

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Jonah Fish Fry, Friday Memorial United Methodist Church

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says