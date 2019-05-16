Speech to Text for Vincennes FEMA progress

"the city of vincennes" is beginning one of the final phases "of its levee project". "leaders hope" when completed.. "the levee" will ge "two thumbs up" from fema. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" is "live" in vincennes. he explains.. "how fema's decision" could affect "your wallet directly". /////// recent rains have caused the river to rise here in vincennes. but thanks to the city's levee.. most residents in the city don't have to worry about flooding. however, if the levee is not certified by fema.. nearly three quarters of vincennes will have to worry about flood insurance. /////// < crews were hard at work thursday along the city's levee. ground samples were being collected. all in the hopes of finding out where water is seeping through. "we have to replace thirty relief wells along this section of the levee and we've looked at several ways we could do that. and the best way we've come up with is to construct what's called a cut off wall or a sheet pile wall on the river side of the levee." "the project can be a difficult one to understand but simply put this is what they're dealing with. water currently can seep underneath this long stretch of the levee. now the project hopes to put up a barrier to stop this seepage. once the project is done the levee will be certified and residents wont see a difference. however if the certification dosen't come, well that's a different story." "you know fema and the dnr are redoing the flood maps. and we're one of the last three counties that will be completed. without that certification it's as if there is no levee there at all." being left off the flood map would have huge ramifications for residents living in the city limits. nearly three quarters of homeowners with mortgages would have to purchase flood insurance. but as crews begin the first few stages of work...city leaders are confident that won't happen. "i'm not worried that our levee wont be certified. we'll get this work done and we'll stay certified." "we're going to get certified. i mean we have to. being taken off of the fema flood maps and not achieving that rating and providing protection we've never considered that. it's just we're going to do it." > ///////// the final project will not be a cheap one. at the top of the hour i'll have how much city leaders believe this project will cost. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.