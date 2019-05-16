Speech to Text for Drug Court proclamation brings awareness to those fighting addictions

or, chances chances are.. "you".. or, "someone you know" "has" or, "is battling drug addiction". it's a hard topic to talk about.. but "1"-group hopes to break the stigma by celebrating resources. "today" it was declared.. "drug court month" in vigo county. "treatment courts" play a vital role in communities across the country. they work with those struggling to give them a 2nd chance at life. "organizers say".. it's an intense program that helps people "stay sober", "out of jail", and "in society". /////// //////// "trauma, stress, family issues, education, employment, budget, finances... anything that was their trigger that caused them to start to use and ultimately they offended... we're here to get them the skills to make those massive and huge life changes so that we're keeping them out of that system. ///////// "vigo county's drug court" has been fully operational since 19-96. "if" you would like to learn more about their services... you can call their office at 8-1-2 ..