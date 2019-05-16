Clear
New animals protection laws are working, but it is placing a strain on shelters

Posted: May. 16, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

head injuries. "the clay county humane society" has a dire plea. within the last 48 hours.. "the shelter" has taken in "19"-animals. it's a situation we hear about often but "shelter leaders say".. "you" need to take action. /////// "we are at full capacity i mean we're running literally out of room to literally even walk." //////// news 10's.. "richard solomon" is "live". solomon" is "richard news 10's.. //////// news 10's.. "richard solomon" is "live". he walks us through why the issue "is so severe right now". ///////// susie when i went inside the shelter i saw more than 1 animal sharing a cage. it's like the animals were saying help with all of their cries. some of them are even in spare rooms. after speaking with the staff they told me this is the sign of a new law working but it's coming with a cost. recent changes regarding animal welfare has led to the shelter taking in more animals that are considered neglected or abused. they're so limited on space that they've had to double up many of the animals in cages. the manager here says the shelter has already taken in more animals than the yearly average. people at the shelter say it's a double edge sword. //////// "we're trying so hard to not look at this negatively because things are happening. things are changing for the good. it's gonna get worse before it gets better as far as capacity wise, but once people realize that we're cracking down that police are cracking down and that we're taking this very seriously people will start changing their attitudes. " "> ///////// the shelter is also in need of supplies like food and blankets. volunteers are also needed. coming up at the top of the hour we'll hear more from people at the shelter..and some of the opportunities that they have coming up for you to help. reporting live in clay county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. ////////// chances are.. "you"..
