News 10 Archives: History of Rex Coffee

Posted: May. 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're probably familiar with the clabber girl bake shop that's right inside the home and building at 9th and Wabash here in downtown Terre Haute but how much do you know about the Rex roasting company for example did you know that they have been roasting coffee here in Terre Haute since the late 1800s and while the process today is on a smaller scale no less impressive story tells itself is Pig Latin it means the king or Kings so it was originally a king's coffee Rex coffee was originally started by the Home and Family in the 1870s for certain they may have started development in the 1860s but we definitely not in the 1870s or something called Rex coffee coffee originally which they produced until 1968 the coffee company was integral to Homan & company's growth almost no one in the community remembers that this was a Distillery have historical photographs outside that will show two floors of coffee and then when they got rid of the the distillation plant on that side where the rectification tanks had been they turned that into another coffee storage room so they act so much coffee they close flicker company it's an interesting thing most people don't really know what's going on with this company we opened wholesale Coffee Company specialty great coffee silver focus on and the idea being to revive something it just hadn't really happened in Terre Haute in at least 40 7 years ago I would have told you that coming to work every day with roasting coffee okay and I still I still like to do that however it's much more fun and much more rewarding to help someone else learn how to do that I think that that most people in the Wabash Valley and particularly in Terre Haute know that we have the Roasterie here and they know that the bait shop is here but that might be the extent of what they know essentially people don't know that we do a lot of work outside of community we are not a bulk commodity Coffee Company respect the coffee company so we're focusing on high-grade copies that are really great experiences to drink you learn something everyday or just learned a lot very fascinating the king
