Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch
View Alerts
News 10 Archives: History of Rex Coffee
Posted: May. 16, 2019 12:49 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
79°
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71°
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
78°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
61°
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
76°
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Mostly sunny and warm.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police in Brazil search for man wanted in shooting investigation, considered armed and extremely dangerous
Edgar County man sentenced for robbing and assaulting Vietnam War veteran
'They swept the dirt under the rug' woman says church, county officials hid abuse
The latest Closings and Delays
Crews reopen I-70 after Thursday morning semi crash
Hulman and Company sells Clabber Girl to New Jersey-based company
New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex
'It will be ran correctly, it will be taken care of,' Bethesda Cemetery receives new leadership after years of complaints
'This is single-handedly one of the biggest mistakes this county has ever made,' One councilman shares his disagreement with the proposed jail location
Woman accused of setting off fireworks inside Terre Haute apartment building released on her own recognizance
Latest Video
Thursday Afternoon Weather
Jonah Fish Fry, Friday Memorial United Methodist Church
News 10 Archives: History of Rex Coffee
News 10 Archives: History of Rex Coffee
Police on the scene of a Semi rollover crash on I70 near 9 MM
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°
THN softball
THS softball
Wednesday Late Forecast
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana
Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum
Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing
Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward
Beekeepers prepare for summer
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts
Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire
Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says