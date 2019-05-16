All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we just checked with the daviess county sheriff's department before our newscast. they tell us traffic is flowing once again as normal at interstate 69 near the 68 mile marker. that's after a major crash between plainville and washington in southern indiana. it happened around 9 o'clock last night. so far police have not released any additional information on this crash.

we're following a major announcement from the hulman family. that's as "clabber girl" has been sold to "b-and-g foods." news 10's abby kirk is live outside clabber girl in downtown terre haute. abby, this is a piece of history... alia, yes... "clabber girl" has been a business staple in terre haute for 120 years. clabber girl started manufacturing products like baking powder and baking soda in the 1800's. clabber girl's president says that selling the company to b and g foods is what will allow the brand to grow. b&g foods is a company that has been around for over 100 years. they have experience in the food industry. it has 50 brands like weber grill and green giant. hulman and company plans to focus more on motorsports. indycar and the speedway bring in the most money within the company. c-e-o of hulman and company--mark miles--- says clabber girl won't be changing, just the ownership. i did reach out to "b" and "g" foods. still waiting on a response... a question several people are wondering is will this of impact jobs? the answer is no. in fact, they believe more jobs could come out of this new change. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

terre haute leaders say we're another step closer to breaking ground on the proposed new convention center. the vigo county capital improvement board\ says it will take bids on the project on june 11th. members hope to officially break ground in july. a financing plan was approved tuesday night at the vigo county council meeting.

a final presentation from architects will be presented tonight - as vigo county school leaders continue to look into renovations for area high school buildings. the second of three architect firms gave a presentation to the vigo county school board and to the public last night. the school corporation plans to do renovations to its high schools. tonight's meeting gets underway at 7:30 at the school administration building. it's open to the public. the projects won't start until the community has a say.

we'll get plenty of sunshine today, and we'll start warming up, too! highs today get to 80. partly cloudy tonight, with a low at 65. mostly sunny for your friday, and hot, with a high at 86. then, mid 60s again for tomorrow night. saturday's got more sunshine and a high at 85. may see some showers show up sunday.