Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms, mainly in Indiana. Low: 65°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

A rather complex system is moving into the News 10 viewing area. For the immediate term high pressure should bring sunshine and warmer air. By Thursday evening, a piece of that system to the north, could drop a few isolated showers, maybe a thunderstorm, into Indiana. Beyond that, we stay dry into the first half of the weekend with more unsettled weather developing Sunday. At this point, a few pop-up storms could develop Sunday afternoon.