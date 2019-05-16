Speech to Text for THS softball

after all the tears were wiped away at terre haute south the lady braves hosted south vermillion... lexi swan with a two run single to center, that cap a four-run first inning for terre haute south... that was more than enough offense for lady braves pitching star lauren sackett....when she's on, she unhittable and she was on tonight... one of sackett's 15 strike outs in the game... terre haute south wins on jenna perrelle's night, five-nothing over south vermillion... after wins already over terre haute south and weset vigo the northview softball team was