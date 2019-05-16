Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an organization that helps folks in need will soon have a new person in leadership. martina hull has been with "reach services" in terre haute for the past five years. reach services offers a variety of programs to help veterans, the homeless, disabled, and many more. today... hull announced she would be leaving her position as director of reach. she'll be pursuing her bachelors degree in social work. she says she's honored to have served the community for so long. 07:19:04,18 "it's been so amazing to see what our community is capable of. i say it everytime that like when we have a need we show a need, we reach out, and a have a response from the community." noble shaw will replace hull as community outreach team leader for reach services. leader for outreach team community hull as will replace noble shaw noble shaw will replace hull as community outreach
Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says