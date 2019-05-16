Speech to Text for Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

an organization that helps folks in need will soon have a new person in leadership. martina hull has been with "reach services" in terre haute for the past five years. reach services offers a variety of programs to help veterans, the homeless, disabled, and many more. today... hull announced she would be leaving her position as director of reach. she'll be pursuing her bachelors degree in social work. she says she's honored to have served the community for so long. 07:19:04,18 "it's been so amazing to see what our community is capable of. i say it everytime that like when we have a need we show a need, we reach out, and a have a response from the community." noble shaw will replace hull as community outreach team leader for reach services.