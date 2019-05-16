Speech to Text for Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just around with june buildings. with june just around the corner... a lot of high school seniors are getting ready for graduation. but some are taking a different route and people in sullivan county wanted to recognize them. more than a dozen students from all three high schools in sullivan county have committed to join the military after graduation. organizers of the event say they don't see much recognition for students who decide to take this path, so they wanted that to change. "it's a lot it's kind of emotional like it means a lot that someone wants to support us and be there for us we appreciate it though. and give us some advice about what we're about to get into." this is only the second year for this send off. organizers say they