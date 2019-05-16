Speech to Text for Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some fun activities to enjoy now that the weather is warming up. the terre haute parks board held their meeting this afternoon. they told news 10..rides news 10..rides news 10..rides are already being set up for the annual "banks of the wabash festival" at fairbanks park. it opens may 23rd. and the and the and the board says the deming park pool is on schedule so far. the pool is set to open after school lets out...monday june 3rd. finally..the board is bringing "ribfest" back this year. that is slated for august 15th,