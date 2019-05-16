Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and good good eveningot want3 and welcome to news 10 myfox 10. vigo county leaders have officially chosen a location for the new vigo county jail. it'll go behind the honey creek mall in terre haute. but this move is impacting "another" project in a big way. new at 10..news 10's sarah lehman speaks to one organization that's looking to change how you view area around the you view area to change how you view area around the "current" vigo county jail. patrece... the turn to the river project was started all the way back in 20-12. because of the debate with the location of the jail organizers had to slow down on their project. now, they're back and ready to roll. wabash valley art spaces is leading the project. their goal is to reconnect terre haute's downtown with the wabash river through public art and design. when the county was still considering expanding the current jail they had to stop their project. that's because part of their plan includes an event center in the parking lot and the jail expansion would have made that impossible. now, since the new jail will be built in southern vigo county -- art scapes is excited to bring this new feature to terre haute and get more people downtown! "if the jail were on it's current footprint it would be possible but we did learn when we did research that people are less likely to come into public spaces you know just casually or for happy times if there's a jail around /// so we're trying to provide green spaces and event spaces of different sizes. right now we don't have any you know there's no green space or event space downtown so we're really excited to connect to the downtown" kramer says in the next two weeks... they'll put a link on their website for artists to apply to help design the area. she says she hopes they start breaking ground next
Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says