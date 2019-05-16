Speech to Text for New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

and good good eveningot want3 and welcome to news 10 myfox 10. vigo county leaders have officially chosen a location for the new vigo county jail. it'll go behind the honey creek mall in terre haute. but this move is impacting "another" project in a big way. new at 10..news 10's sarah lehman speaks to one organization that's looking to change how you view area around the you view area to change how you view area around the "current" vigo county jail. patrece... the turn to the river project was started all the way back in 20-12. because of the debate with the location of the jail organizers had to slow down on their project. now, they're back and ready to roll. wabash valley art spaces is leading the project. their goal is to reconnect terre haute's downtown with the wabash river through public art and design. when the county was still considering expanding the current jail they had to stop their project. that's because part of their plan includes an event center in the parking lot and the jail expansion would have made that impossible. now, since the new jail will be built in southern vigo county -- art scapes is excited to bring this new feature to terre haute and get more people downtown! "if the jail were on it's current footprint it would be possible but we did learn when we did research that people are less likely to come into public spaces you know just casually or for happy times if there's a jail around /// so we're trying to provide green spaces and event spaces of different sizes. right now we don't have any you know there's no green space or event space downtown so we're really excited to connect to the downtown" kramer says in the next two weeks... they'll put a link on their website for artists to apply to help design the area. she says she hopes they start breaking ground next