Speech to Text for 'They swept the dirt under the rug' woman says church, county officials hid abuse

< finding answers after hearing the unthinkable. this week, we've told you about allegations of abuse at the glenn home in vigo county in the 1970s. the man in question... united methodist pastor, ival lane. he was in charge of glenn home. earlier we introduced you to glenn cardwell. he says he's responsible for getting rid of lane. but as our special investigation continues... we learn he and those claiming to be victims wanted more to glenn cardwell was the director of child welfare in vigo county in the late 1970s. he say made it his goal to get ival lane removed from being in charge of the glenn home orphanage. but he says after that happened, the children at the home still had issues. 18:19:39,06 "they came over and talked about how ival lane was still interfering with their lives." he felt there was more to do because lane was still ordained through the united methodist church. some of the children took their concerns to church leaders on a state level. one of them you've met before.. alice whalen barrett. 14:38:12,16 "i wanted him out of our lives." we told you she claims lane physically, sexually and emotionally abused her. she says she told that church leader everything that happened to her. 14:55:42,22 "we got in the car and he said, i believe you. we're going to look into this." she says the church told her they would investigate lane. when that was over, she received a phone call.. 14:56:58,21 // 1:24 and he said.. well.. uh... "he said, well, he admitted to some. his papers of ordination have been revoked. now the church believes we have to pay for his counseling for a year and i'm thinking you've got to be kidding." 14:58:50,19 "there were no charges there were no consequences." we asked her what exactly he admitted to. she said she was told he admitted to sexual abuse.. we wanted to check for ourselves. and.. information was hard to come by. that state-level church leader she'd referenced... has died. so, we reached out to the "executive assistant to the bishop of the indiana conference of the united methodist church." we asked what information the church had on lane. we got a response saying... "our records indicate that he discontinued his relationship with the united methodist church in 1982. we have found no records related to why he left glenn home or why he discontinued serving as a pastor for the united methodist church." then we reached out again... asking specifically if the church had gotten whalen-barrett's complaint back in the 80s... or if there was any record. this was their response...in part... "when we received a written formal complaint we follow the process as outlined in our book of discipline. there was no complaint against ivan lane received." we told alice about this.. and she told us she believes it's a lie. lane died in 2008. he was never convicted nor charged with any wrongdoing for his time at glenn home. for whalen barrett, it's an injustice. she even calls out cardwell, saying he should take some responsibility . 14:58:39,02 "they swept the dirt under the rug. the county allowed him to resign. there were no criminal charges there was nothing. the methodist church. there were no charges. there was nothing." but cardwell says he was on the side of good. he says within a year of getting there, he'd removed what he says was the biggest threat to the kids safety... ival lane. 18:24:57,01 "rondrell: do you think that had you not been there, he would have would have continued on? cardwell: oh yes. rondrell: do you think you put a stop to it? cardwell: oh yes. rondrell what do you think about that? cardwell: i think it's the most important event of my life. we should note, lane died in 2008. his family is denying any wrong doing on his behalf. now... you've heard from one person claiming to be a victim of abuse.. but alice whalen barrett says there are more like her. we tracked them down. they are other glenn home residents who say they were abused. it's the conclusion to our special investigation, and you'll see it tomorrow right here on news 10.