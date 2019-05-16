Speech to Text for New book talks about Terre Haute's 'Wicked' past

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

step back into terre haute's history. news 10 stopped by westminster village today. that's where we found "tim crumrin". he's the author of the book "wicked terre haute", a history of vice in a sin city. the book highlight's terre haute's notorious past. it's a past that includes dozens of gangsters and brothels.